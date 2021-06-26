Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Photo 1951
The Fly Photobombed the Flower!
Was actually trying to get a shot of the flower, when this guy flew in and started walking around on the flower.
26th June 2021
26th Jun 21
1
0
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
6395
photos
190
followers
45
following
534% complete
1944
1945
1946
1947
1948
1949
1950
1951
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
25th June 2021 12:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
misc-rick365
Milanie
ace
You sure got him nicely focused
June 27th, 2021
