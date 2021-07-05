Sign up
Photo 1960
Some Sort of Beetle!
Not sure what this one is, but is flew right around onto a good spot and landed and actually sat there.
5th July 2021
5th Jul 21
1
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
6422
photos
189
followers
45
following
536% complete
View this month »
1953
1954
1955
1956
1957
1958
1959
1960
Latest from all albums
2254
1958
2255
2205
1959
2256
2206
1960
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
5th July 2021 4:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
misc-rick365
Anne Pancella
ace
So shiny that it looks like metal. Great close-up.
July 6th, 2021
