Photo 1961
Mr Cardinal, Keeping an Eye Out!
Think it was watching me to see if I was going to get any closer. I did, and it flew off to another tree.
6th July 2021
6th Jul 21
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Views
8
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
6th July 2021 10:58am
Tags
birds-rick365
