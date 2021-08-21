Previous
Saw This One Coming Down the Trail! by rickster549
Photo 2007

You never know what you're going to see when out on the trail. And after talking to the gentleman that was controlling it, couldn't believe how much money that was put into this thing. He indicated that the tires on it were almost $200.00 and a lot of the other parts were almost as expensive. Apparently, there are competitions with these things and it's a big deal when they have them. Fortunately, this guy had to go in the opposite direction, which I was glad of, as he had just about talked my ear off about these toys. :-)
21st August 2021 21st Aug 21

Milanie ace
Not something you expect to see on a trail :) Bet you learned more than you'll ever need to know.
August 22nd, 2021  
