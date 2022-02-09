Previous
Mr and Mrs Cardinal Staying Dry! by rickster549
Photo 2179

Mr and Mrs Cardinal Staying Dry!

Think these two were enjoying the overhang, as the rain was coming down pretty good.
9th February 2022 9th Feb 22

Rick

@rickster549
Danette Thompson ace
Looks like they are sitting on their front porch waiting for the rain to pass.
February 10th, 2022  
