Photo 2179
Mr and Mrs Cardinal Staying Dry!
Think these two were enjoying the overhang, as the rain was coming down pretty good.
9th February 2022
9th Feb 22
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Tags
birds-rick365
Danette Thompson
ace
Looks like they are sitting on their front porch waiting for the rain to pass.
February 10th, 2022
