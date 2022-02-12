Previous
Next
Squirrel Fur on the Shoulder! by rickster549
Photo 2182

Squirrel Fur on the Shoulder!

Almost looks like this guy has a fur coat around it's neck, the way it's tail is looped back up there.
12th February 2022 12th Feb 22

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
597% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jane Pittenger ace
Fancy neck warmer
February 13th, 2022  
Milanie ace
Brought his own muffler! Great light
February 13th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise