The Kingfisher Was Sounding Off!

Which I was glad of. Started my walk this morning and went by the lake, up the street. As I was walking up, I heard the familiar sound of the Kingfisher. Got to the lake and there it was. Watched for just a few minutes and decided to go back and get the camera. And was surprised that it was still there when I got back. Quite a few other birds out there also, which will come later. Got my shots and then dropped the camera off and finished my walk.