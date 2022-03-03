Previous
Caterpillars in the Web! by rickster549
Photo 2201

Caterpillars in the Web!

Not sure what kind of caterpillars these are, but there were sure a lot of them. A lot on the outside and even more on the inside.
3rd March 2022 3rd Mar 22

Esther Rosenberg ace
What an interesting find.
March 4th, 2022  
Bill ace
Seems early to see them moving around.
March 4th, 2022  
