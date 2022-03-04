Previous
Cardinal on the Suet Basket! by rickster549
Photo 2202

Cardinal on the Suet Basket!

Saw this guy out the back window so had to run for the camera. Of course I didn't have my correct lens on, but used what I had.
4th March 2022 4th Mar 22

Rick

@rickster549
Esther Rosenberg ace
Nice capture, and that with the wrong lens. Lucky you, I my case I have 3 squirrels fighting over that treat. If lucky they spill some for the birds.....
March 5th, 2022  
