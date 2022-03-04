Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2202
Cardinal on the Suet Basket!
Saw this guy out the back window so had to run for the camera. Of course I didn't have my correct lens on, but used what I had.
4th March 2022
4th Mar 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
7148
photos
192
followers
54
following
603% complete
View this month »
2195
2196
2197
2198
2199
2200
2201
2202
Latest from all albums
2496
2446
2497
2447
2201
2498
2448
2202
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
4th March 2022 11:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Nice capture, and that with the wrong lens. Lucky you, I my case I have 3 squirrels fighting over that treat. If lucky they spill some for the birds.....
March 5th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close