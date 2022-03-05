Previous
Tonight's Crescent Moon! by rickster549
Photo 2203

Tonight's Crescent Moon!

It was shining so bright out there that I just had to get a few shots. Just wish it would line up better with some of the trees in the yard so I could try something a little different.
5th March 2022 5th Mar 22

Rick

@rickster549
