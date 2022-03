Rainy Day Play Time!

Rained all day and is still raining at this time, so didn't get out today. So just had to have one photo that I actually took today. So got the macro lens out and played around with the penny. Been a while since I've really paid close attention to one. Surprised at all of the details on it. Probably should have shot the other side. Oh well, not sure if I'm going to get out tomorrow either, so we'll see.