Egret and Bokeh! by rickster549
Photo 2210

Egret and Bokeh!

Was just trying to zoom in on the head and didn't realize what I was going to get in the background when making this shot. Was pleasantly surprised.
12th March 2022 12th Mar 22

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Bill ace
Great depth of field.
March 13th, 2022  
Carole G ace
Glittery bokeh to match her funky coloured eye shadow
March 13th, 2022  
Milanie ace
Love that beautiful bokeh - made a terrific close-up
March 13th, 2022  
