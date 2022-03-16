Previous
The Goose Coming In for a Landing! by rickster549
The Goose Coming In for a Landing!

Heard the geese honking and looked around and saw several coming in for a landing on the water. Got this one just as it was touching down on the water and skimming to a stop.
16th March 2022 16th Mar 22

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
amyK ace
Excellent action shot!
March 17th, 2022  
