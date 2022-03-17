Previous
Next
Baby Rocky Raccoon Testing Out the Cat Food! by rickster549
Photo 2215

Baby Rocky Raccoon Testing Out the Cat Food!

Found the little guy going after the cat food. Seemed to like it very well. Think there was a couple of times that mom, tried to reach over and the baby pushed her away. Not good. :-)
17th March 2022 17th Mar 22

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
606% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
He looks like he wants to eat it as fast as possible. Great capture.
March 18th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise