Photo 2215
Baby Rocky Raccoon Testing Out the Cat Food!
Found the little guy going after the cat food. Seemed to like it very well. Think there was a couple of times that mom, tried to reach over and the baby pushed her away. Not good. :-)
17th March 2022
17th Mar 22
1
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
17th March 2022 11:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
misc-rick365
Esther Rosenberg
ace
He looks like he wants to eat it as fast as possible. Great capture.
March 18th, 2022
