Amaryllis Flowers! by rickster549
Photo 2216

Amaryllis Flowers!

Thank goodness for nice neighbors. One of my neighbors has a large bed of these and most are in bloom now. They are so pretty.
18th March 2022 18th Mar 22

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
