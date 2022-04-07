Previous
Anole Lizard Pushing Out It's Throat! by rickster549
Photo 2236

Anole Lizard Pushing Out It's Throat!

Saw this guy running down the fence and finally it stopped. Was surprised that it was actually putting out it's throat muscle like that.
7th April 2022 7th Apr 22

Rick

@rickster549
Esther Rosenberg ace
You got some good details on this tiny guy!
April 8th, 2022  
