Photo 2237
No clouds and Windy Sunset!
My other filler for yesterdays shots. I'm back in business now. Although posting only one shot was sort of nice, but guess I'll try another year of the ACE membership.
8th April 2022
8th Apr 22
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
7253
photos
192
followers
53
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
8th April 2022 7:40pm
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Milanie
ace
I for one would miss you only posting one - don't want to give up your sunsets or your owls or your birds!
April 9th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Yay, love watching your captures. This is so pretty.
April 9th, 2022
