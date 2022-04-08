Previous
No clouds and Windy Sunset! by rickster549
Photo 2237

No clouds and Windy Sunset!

My other filler for yesterdays shots. I'm back in business now. Although posting only one shot was sort of nice, but guess I'll try another year of the ACE membership.
8th April 2022 8th Apr 22

Rick

rickster549
Milanie ace
I for one would miss you only posting one - don't want to give up your sunsets or your owls or your birds!
April 9th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Yay, love watching your captures. This is so pretty.
April 9th, 2022  
