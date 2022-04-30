Sign up
Photo 2259
Tricolored Heron Chicks!
Back to the Alligator Farm this morning and a few more of the eggs have started hatching. This mom had just gotten up to stretch her legs and then she sits back down on the chicks.
30th April 2022
30th Apr 22
2
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
7319
photos
189
followers
53
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
30th April 2022 10:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Milanie
ace
The chick obviously doesn't crush easily :) Cute shot.
May 1st, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
yay, they are so ugly. I have, while watching the egrets, seen 2 nest with these tricolored herons chicks. When I was there on Thursday, one egg was still intact in the nest, How cool to watch. You have great light. I can't wait to go back and shown them as well.
May 1st, 2022
