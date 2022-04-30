Previous
Tricolored Heron Chicks! by rickster549
Tricolored Heron Chicks!

Back to the Alligator Farm this morning and a few more of the eggs have started hatching. This mom had just gotten up to stretch her legs and then she sits back down on the chicks.
30th April 2022 30th Apr 22

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Milanie ace
The chick obviously doesn't crush easily :) Cute shot.
May 1st, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
yay, they are so ugly. I have, while watching the egrets, seen 2 nest with these tricolored herons chicks. When I was there on Thursday, one egg was still intact in the nest, How cool to watch. You have great light. I can't wait to go back and shown them as well.
May 1st, 2022  
