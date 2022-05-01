Sign up
Photo 2260
Woodstork With the Nesting Material!
This piece of nest material seems so small compared to what I saw them flying by with in most trips. But guess every little bit helps.
1st May 2022
1st May 22
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
30th April 2022 10:30am
Tags
birds-rick365
Milanie
ace
You really need to look at this enlarged. Your details are amazing!
May 2nd, 2022
