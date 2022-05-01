Previous
Woodstork With the Nesting Material! by rickster549
Woodstork With the Nesting Material!

This piece of nest material seems so small compared to what I saw them flying by with in most trips. But guess every little bit helps.
1st May 2022 1st May 22

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Milanie ace
You really need to look at this enlarged. Your details are amazing!
May 2nd, 2022  
