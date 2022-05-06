Previous
Magnolia Flower! by rickster549
Photo 2265

Magnolia Flower!

Finally found one of these that was down low enough to get a shot of it.
6th May 2022 6th May 22

Rick

@rickster549
Milanie ace
Lucky you - they sure do grow high - great focusing on the pretty flower
May 7th, 2022  
amyK ace
Lovely shot
May 7th, 2022  
