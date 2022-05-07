Previous
Tricolored Heron Babies! by rickster549
Photo 2266

Tricolored Heron Babies!

The babies are anxiously waiting for mom to deliver the food. She doesn't seem to interested, as she was just standing over there preening.
7th May 2022

Rick

@rickster549
