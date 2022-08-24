Previous
Potato Chip Fungi! by rickster549
Potato Chip Fungi!

Didn't really get out this morning, so had to go back to yesterday. And things are getting a little slow right now. Just not finding a whole lot.
24th August 2022 24th Aug 22

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Esther Rosenberg ace
This is an interesting find tho. They looks crunchy :)
August 25th, 2022  
