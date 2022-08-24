Sign up
Photo 2358
Potato Chip Fungi!
Didn't really get out this morning, so had to go back to yesterday. And things are getting a little slow right now. Just not finding a whole lot.
24th August 2022
24th Aug 22
1
0
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
7617
photos
185
followers
54
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
23rd August 2022 11:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
misc-rick365
Esther Rosenberg
ace
This is an interesting find tho. They looks crunchy :)
August 25th, 2022
