Dragonfly Needs to Wipe His Mouth! by rickster549
Photo 2359

Dragonfly Needs to Wipe His Mouth!

Trying to get a close-up of this guy, but just couldn't seem to get steady enough to really get the most clear shot. But does look like it had been eating something.
25th August 2022 25th Aug 22

Rick

@rickster549
Milanie ace
Quite a neat shot when you enlarge it - like the neutral background color
August 26th, 2022  
