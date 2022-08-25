Sign up
Photo 2359
Dragonfly Needs to Wipe His Mouth!
Trying to get a close-up of this guy, but just couldn't seem to get steady enough to really get the most clear shot. But does look like it had been eating something.
25th August 2022
25th Aug 22
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
7620
photos
185
followers
53
following
Tags
misc-rick365
Milanie
ace
Quite a neat shot when you enlarge it - like the neutral background color
August 26th, 2022
