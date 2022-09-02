Sign up
Photo 2367
Dragonfly!
This guy couldn't have picked a better place to land. I was shooting from the pier looking down to the bushes.
2nd September 2022
2nd Sep 22
2
3
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
7644
photos
186
followers
52
following
2360
2361
2362
2363
2364
2365
2366
2367
2611
2365
2663
2612
2366
2367
2664
2613
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
2nd September 2022 11:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
misc-rick365
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Super angle to see the wings.
September 3rd, 2022
amyK
ace
Nice light on the wings
September 3rd, 2022
