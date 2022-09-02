Previous
Dragonfly! by rickster549
Photo 2367

Dragonfly!

This guy couldn't have picked a better place to land. I was shooting from the pier looking down to the bushes.
2nd September 2022 2nd Sep 22

Rick

Esther Rosenberg ace
Super angle to see the wings.
September 3rd, 2022  
amyK ace
Nice light on the wings
September 3rd, 2022  
