Photo 2368
Unknown Bird!
While getting the shots of the dragonfly yesterday, this guy flew down right in front of me. Not sure what kind it is. Not one that I normally see around in this area either. Any help in identifying would be appreciated.
3rd September 2022
3rd Sep 22
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
7647
photos
187
followers
52
following
Views
3
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
2nd September 2022 11:31am
Tags
birds-rick365
