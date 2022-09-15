Previous
Mushrooms on the Stump! by rickster549
Mushrooms on the Stump!

For some reason, this stump produces more mushrooms/fungi that any one around the area. Has some really large quantities of them, most of the time.
15th September 2022 15th Sep 22

Rick

@rickster549
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
September 16th, 2022  
