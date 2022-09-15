Sign up
Photo 2380
Mushrooms on the Stump!
For some reason, this stump produces more mushrooms/fungi that any one around the area. Has some really large quantities of them, most of the time.
15th September 2022
15th Sep 22
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
7683
photos
187
followers
53
following
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
15th September 2022 11:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
misc-rick365
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
September 16th, 2022
