The Squirrel Having a Snack! by rickster549
The Squirrel Having a Snack!

Just happened to see this guy hop up there on that vine and start eating away at the acorn.
4th October 2022 4th Oct 22

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Dawn ace
So cute
October 5th, 2022  
Milanie ace
Nice of him to stay in a "shootable" spot!
October 5th, 2022  
Allison Maltese ace
Nice shot of this critter having his snack.
October 5th, 2022  
Diana ace
Fabulous shot of this cutie, lovely textures and background.
October 5th, 2022  
