Photo 2399
The Squirrel Having a Snack!
Just happened to see this guy hop up there on that vine and start eating away at the acorn.
4th October 2022
4th Oct 22
Rick
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
4th October 2022 11:04am
Tags
misc-rick365
Dawn
So cute
October 5th, 2022
Milanie
Nice of him to stay in a "shootable" spot!
October 5th, 2022
Allison Maltese
Nice shot of this critter having his snack.
October 5th, 2022
Diana
Fabulous shot of this cutie, lovely textures and background.
October 5th, 2022
