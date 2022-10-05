Previous
Anhinga Drying It's Wings! by rickster549
Photo 2400

Anhinga Drying It's Wings!

Saw this guy up pretty high in the old tree. Usually just see them down low on an old fallen log or on the bank of the pond. Definitely gave a different perspective.
5th October 2022 5th Oct 22

Rick

@rickster549
Milanie ace
He does look out of place up there - sure a clear shot of him.
October 6th, 2022  
