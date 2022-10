Light Twirler!

After sunset tonight, I noticed some light's flashing up on the bank, so had to take a slight detour when heading back to the car. And when I got up there, found this lady up there twirling two light's of some sort, so I ask if I could get a couple of long exposures, and she immediately said yes. Just wish there was a way to get more of a defined pattern, but guess I shouldn't complain.