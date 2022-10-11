Previous
Tree Fungi! by rickster549
Tree Fungi!

Found this clump of fungi on the side of the tree. Looks pretty good right now, but probably won't last too long.
11th October 2022 11th Oct 22

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Milanie ace
They really do have a nice color
October 12th, 2022  
