Red Shouldered Hawk With It's Head On Backwards! by rickster549
Photo 2407

Red Shouldered Hawk With It's Head On Backwards!

Or so it seems. Saw this guy way up in the old dead Pine tree and had that head turned 180 degrees around. Thought Owls were the only ones that could do that. :-)
12th October 2022 12th Oct 22

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
