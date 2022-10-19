Sign up
Photo 2414
Flower!
Not sure what this one is, but it's one that I think looks really cool.
19th October 2022
19th Oct 22
1
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
7785
photos
186
followers
54
following
6
1
1
Overflow Pictures
NIKON D750
17th October 2022 10:46am
Public
flowers-rick365
Milanie
ace
They almost look like the flowers that bloom on the mimosa shrubs around here - love their yellow tips
October 20th, 2022
