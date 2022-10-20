Previous
Grasses Waving in the Breeze! by rickster549
Photo 2415

Grasses Waving in the Breeze!

Came across this patch of this very colorful grass and it was blowing in the breeze, quite a bit.
20th October 2022 20th Oct 22

Rick

@rickster549
