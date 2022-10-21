Sign up
Photo 2416
Hope Everyone Watches Where They Put Their Hand!
Walking off of the pier where I was watching the Blues, saw this guy on the hand rail. Just hope no one slaps their hand down on it.
21st October 2022
21st Oct 22
0
0
Rick
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
7791
photos
186
followers
54
following
