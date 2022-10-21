Previous
Next
Hope Everyone Watches Where They Put Their Hand! by rickster549
Photo 2416

Hope Everyone Watches Where They Put Their Hand!

Walking off of the pier where I was watching the Blues, saw this guy on the hand rail. Just hope no one slaps their hand down on it.
21st October 2022 21st Oct 22

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
661% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise