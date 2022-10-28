Sign up
Photo 2423
Flower!
No idea what this one is, but it was the only thing I saw that really interested me.
28th October 2022
28th Oct 22
1
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
27th October 2022 11:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers-rick365
Jane Pittenger
ace
I like the contrasting textures a lot
October 29th, 2022
