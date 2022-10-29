Sign up
Photo 2424
A New Batch of Fungi!
We've had a little bit of rain the last couple of days, so guess it's been enough to generate some new growth of this fungi pod.
29th October 2022
29th Oct 22
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
29th October 2022 11:04am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
misc-rick365
bkb in the city
Great find and capture
October 30th, 2022
Milanie
ace
They're going to have to battle for space there - like the colors
October 30th, 2022
