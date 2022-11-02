Previous
Next
Clump of Fungi! by rickster549
Photo 2428

Clump of Fungi!

This stuff is popping up all over the area right now. This was in my back yard. Tried to get a over the top shot of it, but not sure I was in the center or not.
2nd November 2022 2nd Nov 22

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
665% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise