Photo 2429
Zebrawing !Butterfly
Saw this guy flitting around and was lucky enough to get somewhat close for a shot. It's not in the best of shape, but not bad, this late in the season.
3rd November 2022
3rd Nov 22
3
4
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
7830
photos
186
followers
54
following
665% complete
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
3rd November 2022 11:59am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
Tags
butterflys-rick365
Milanie
ace
He is a pretty one - as you said, in good shape this late in the season. Almost looks like he's gliding in to that leaf.
November 4th, 2022
Diana
ace
What a wonderful capture, he really seems to be gliding.
November 4th, 2022
amyK
ace
Terrific focus
November 4th, 2022
