Previous
Next
Zebrawing !Butterfly by rickster549
Photo 2429

Zebrawing !Butterfly

Saw this guy flitting around and was lucky enough to get somewhat close for a shot. It's not in the best of shape, but not bad, this late in the season.
3rd November 2022 3rd Nov 22

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
665% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Milanie ace
He is a pretty one - as you said, in good shape this late in the season. Almost looks like he's gliding in to that leaf.
November 4th, 2022  
Diana ace
What a wonderful capture, he really seems to be gliding.
November 4th, 2022  
amyK ace
Terrific focus
November 4th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise