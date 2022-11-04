Previous
Black Snake-Good Snake! by rickster549
Black Snake-Good Snake!

In some ways, guess they are. Found this one curled up in the bushes on that bed of moss, enjoying the sunshine. And it didn't even move as I walked around it trying to get the clearest shot.
4th November 2022 4th Nov 22

Rick

