Photo 2430
Black Snake-Good Snake!
In some ways, guess they are. Found this one curled up in the bushes on that bed of moss, enjoying the sunshine. And it didn't even move as I walked around it trying to get the clearest shot.
4th November 2022
4th Nov 22
0
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
7833
photos
186
followers
54
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Fav's
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
3rd November 2022 11:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
misc-rick365
