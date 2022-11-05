Previous
Gulf Fritillary Caterpillar! by rickster549
Photo 2431

Gulf Fritillary Caterpillar!

Found a group of these guys eating away on one of the plants in this garden. Guess there will be some chrysalis forming here shortly. Hope it's not too late in the season.
5th November 2022 5th Nov 22

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Babs ace
Wow what an unusual caterpillar.
November 6th, 2022  
Milanie ace
Great find and what a wonderful close-up
November 6th, 2022  
