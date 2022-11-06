Sign up
Photo 2432
Found the Pileated Woodpecker Again Today!
And he was really going at it. Just wish it could have given me a little better view of that head, but it was too busy acting like a jack hammer.
6th November 2022
6th Nov 22
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
7839
photos
186
followers
54
following
666% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
6th November 2022 3:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Milanie
ace
That's exactly what they sound like! Love your shots of him.
November 7th, 2022
Diana
ace
I would love to see and hear this, lovely shot of this beautiful bird.
November 7th, 2022
