Found the Pileated Woodpecker Again Today! by rickster549
Found the Pileated Woodpecker Again Today!

And he was really going at it. Just wish it could have given me a little better view of that head, but it was too busy acting like a jack hammer.
6th November 2022 6th Nov 22

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Milanie ace
That's exactly what they sound like! Love your shots of him.
November 7th, 2022  
Diana ace
I would love to see and hear this, lovely shot of this beautiful bird.
November 7th, 2022  
