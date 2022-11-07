Sign up
Photo 2433
Some Sort of Fungi, I Think!
Pretty sure that's what it is, but never seen one that looked like this. Looks like it has a lot of hair hanging down. So will try to find it again and see what happens. Looks best on black if you have the time.
7th November 2022
7th Nov 22
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Views
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
7th November 2022 2:30pm
Tags
misc-rick365
