Fungi in the Backyard! by rickster549
Fungi in the Backyard!

This is a patch that has been out there for a couple of days. It is gradually melting away and does have a very bad odor to it.
9th November 2022 9th Nov 22

Rick

Bill ace
There are so many fungi species.
November 10th, 2022  
