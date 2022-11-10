Previous
Damselfly, I Think! by rickster549
Photo 2436

Damselfly, I Think!

Saw this one the other day. Not totally sure if it is a damselfly or not. So if you recognize it, feel free to speak up. Thanks,
10th November 2022 10th Nov 22

Rick

Danette Thompson ace
Wonderful clarity!
November 11th, 2022  
