Photo 2436
Damselfly, I Think!
Saw this one the other day. Not totally sure if it is a damselfly or not. So if you recognize it, feel free to speak up. Thanks,
10th November 2022
10th Nov 22
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
7th November 2022 2:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
misc-rick365
Danette Thompson
ace
Wonderful clarity!
November 11th, 2022
