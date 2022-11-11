Sign up
Photo 2437
A Windy Day Before the Storm!
This was a day before the storm, and it was pretty windy as you can see from the way the moss is blowing out.
11th November 2022
11th Nov 22
1
0
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
8th November 2022 9:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
misc-rick365
Milanie
ace
Glad it didn't get any worse than that for you.
November 12th, 2022
