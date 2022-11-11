Previous
A Windy Day Before the Storm! by rickster549
A Windy Day Before the Storm!

This was a day before the storm, and it was pretty windy as you can see from the way the moss is blowing out.
11th November 2022 11th Nov 22

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Milanie ace
Glad it didn't get any worse than that for you.
November 12th, 2022  
