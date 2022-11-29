Sign up
Photo 2450
Osprey, After the Dive!
Just couldn't get the Osprey in focus as it was diving down, but this was right after it had hit and was taking off from the splash. Notice, no fish in claw, so it had to go back up in the tree and start watching for another target.
29th November 2022
29th Nov 22
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
7893
photos
182
followers
54
following
