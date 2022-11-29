Previous
Next
Osprey, After the Dive! by rickster549
Photo 2450

Osprey, After the Dive!

Just couldn't get the Osprey in focus as it was diving down, but this was right after it had hit and was taking off from the splash. Notice, no fish in claw, so it had to go back up in the tree and start watching for another target.
29th November 2022 29th Nov 22

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
671% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise