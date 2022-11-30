Previous
Next
Osprey, Looking Over the Waters! by rickster549
Photo 2451

Osprey, Looking Over the Waters!

Found the Osprey out again this morning. It was in a much closer view so was excited and was hoping for a dive. Waited for quite a while to see if it was going to make a dive, but all it did was to just fly on down the river to another tree.
30th November 2022 30th Nov 22

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
671% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

amyK ace
Nicely detailed capture
December 1st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise