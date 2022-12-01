Previous
Barred Owl! by rickster549
Barred Owl!

Found the owl this morning, but it was in a really bad spot to get a good shot. Tried to go out into the wooded area for a better view, but that didn't work, so just had to settle with it turning that head around and checking me out.
1st December 2022 1st Dec 22

Rick

rickster549
Milanie ace
I like the way he appears to be playing coy - caught an interesting pose.
December 2nd, 2022  
