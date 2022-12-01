Sign up
Photo 2452
Barred Owl!
Found the owl this morning, but it was in a really bad spot to get a good shot. Tried to go out into the wooded area for a better view, but that didn't work, so just had to settle with it turning that head around and checking me out.
1st December 2022
1st Dec 22
Rick
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Overflow Pictures
NIKON D750
1st December 2022 11:19am
birds-rick365
Milanie
I like the way he appears to be playing coy - caught an interesting pose.
December 2nd, 2022
