One Other Bird From Last Night! by rickster549
One Other Bird From Last Night!

This is one other bird that I got while waiting for the moon rise last night. They were all over the place, as there were a group of kids, throwing out some kind of snacks, and then screaming that they were being attacked.
8th December 2022 8th Dec 22

Rick

Jane Pittenger ace
Sanderlings?
December 9th, 2022  
