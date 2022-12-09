Previous
One More Moon Shot! by rickster549
Photo 2460

One More Moon Shot!

Actually got up early this morning in hopes that I could catch the moon at the horizon, but didn't realize how high in the sky the moon would still be at that time. Got a few shots, and then headed on back to the house.
9th December 2022 9th Dec 22

Rick

@rickster549
Milanie ace
You get such good clarity on those craters.
December 10th, 2022  
