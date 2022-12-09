Sign up
Photo 2460
One More Moon Shot!
Actually got up early this morning in hopes that I could catch the moon at the horizon, but didn't realize how high in the sky the moon would still be at that time. Got a few shots, and then headed on back to the house.
9th December 2022
9th Dec 22
1
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
9th December 2022 7:13am
Tags
misc-rick365
Milanie
ace
You get such good clarity on those craters.
December 10th, 2022
